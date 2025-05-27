BANGKOK, 28 MAY 2025: BWH Hotels (BWH), the leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has continued its rapid expansion in Pakistan with the opening of Best Western Hotel Faisalabad City, the group’s sixth property in this dynamic country.

With a population of approximately 3.8 million people, Faisalabad is the third-largest city in Pakistan and a key economic centre for the province of Punjab. Located close to the city’s central Clock Tower and surrounded by shopping malls, parks and businesses, Best Western Hotel Faisalabad City is perfectly positioned for corporate and leisure travellers.

Guests have a choice of 36 spacious rooms, suites and apartments, all equipped with modern amenities. The two-bedroom apartments and connecting family suites create excellent options for families and extended stays, while the Presidential Suite is perfect for VIPs.

Throughout their stay, guests can enjoy a diverse selection of international cuisine at the hotel’s restaurant, experience alfresco dining at the lively barbecue park, and unwind with light refreshments at Muse Lounge. The health club offers a well-equipped gym, spa, steam room, and sauna, while the games room provides various entertainment options, including table tennis. For business needs, the boardrooms are ideal for hosting productive meetings.

Best Western Rewards members, the global loyalty program, will be offered a wide range of benefits, including exclusive rates, points that never expire, instant incentives, and more.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to Best Western Hotel Faisalabad City, marking our debut in this dynamic and fast-growing destination. With its growing appeal for business and leisure travellers, Faisalabad is an ideal location for our iconic Best Western® brand. Guests can expect comfortable accommodations, thoughtful amenities, and the warm, genuine hospitality that defines our brand worldwide. Looking ahead, BWH Hotels will continue to introduce our timeless standards of hospitality to domestic and international travellers across Pakistan,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.