Cathay Pacific returns to Adelaide

HONG KONG, 27 MAY 2025: Cathay Pacific will add another destination to its Southwest Pacific network this winter with the resumption of non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Adelaide starting 11 November 2025.

The three-weekly winter seasonal service resumes an essential connection between the airline’s home hub and the South Australian capital, providing more choices for customers travelling between Hong Kong, the Southwest Pacific and beyond.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

Adelaide will be Cathay Pacific’s eighth destination in the Southwest Pacific, with the airline also operating year-round services between Hong Kong and Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, and winter seasonal services to Cairns and Christchurch.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are thrilled to be reconnecting our home hub with Adelaide, a bustling city that holds particular significance for Cathay Pacific. We first launched passenger flights to the South Australian capital in 1992.

“With our return to Adelaide, we will be operating close to 90 return flights per week to eight destinations in the Southwest Pacific at the peak of this winter season, providing many choices for our customers travelling between the region and our home hub. Whether they are travelling for business, leisure, or to visit friends and relatives, we look forward to welcoming customers onboard and experiencing our signature Cathay Pacific service.”

Cathay Pacific will deploy an Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Hong Kong-Adelaide route, providing three classes: business (flat beds), premium economy and economy.

Flight schedules are as follows (all times local, subject to change and regulatory approval):

Hong Kong-Adelaide (11 November 2025 – 27 March 2026)

Together, Cathay Pacific and low-cost carrier HK Express are adding 16 destinations to their expanding global network this year, with more announcements to come. Within the first half of this year, the Cathay Group’s international network will reach 100 passenger destinations worldwide.

So far in 2025, Cathay Pacific has already launched non-stop passenger services to Hyderabad, Dallas and Urumqi. Still to come this year are Rome (5 June), Munich (16 June), Brussels (3 August) and now Adelaide (11 November).