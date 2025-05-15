Bryan Batista named CEO at Skyscanner

SINGAPORE, 16 May 2025: Skyscanner confirms the appointment of Bryan Batista as its CEO, taking over the role from John Mangelaars.

Batista is currently the Chief Operating Officer and will assume the CEO role on 1 June 2025.

Departing CEO John Mangelaars commented: “After four and a half incredible years, I am stepping down as CEO and passing the baton to Bryan. The company is in a great position, and I feel that now is the right time for me personally to make this change and pursue new ventures. I have enormous confidence in Bryan’s leadership and determination to take Skyscanner forward in the next stage of its ambitious growth.”

In the last year, Skyscanner experienced record performances across its travel products, with double-digit growth in flights, car rental and accommodation and broke into high-growth markets, including India, where it expects to double its audience.

Batista joined Skyscanner in January 2024 as Chief Operating Officer. He previously held leadership positions at Tesla and at Booking.com as CEO of Rentalcars.com and SVP of their Trips business unit. Since joining, Bryan has been instrumental in building and implementing the company’s long-term strategic vision across the company, which sees Skyscanner search 100 billion prices every day to help travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence.

The incoming CEO, Bryan Batista, commented: “Stepping into this role is a dream. I get to lead a company on a mission to become the world’s number one travel ally. I am excited that we are now adding rail and package travel options to that mix, delivering the best deals and the widest selection of travel options to our travellers. We are breaking into new markets, adding new products and smarter tools to make travel planning part of the adventure, not the admin.”

Skyscanner connects over 160 million users in 180 countries and 37 languages to more than 1200 flight, hotel and car rental partners every month. Rail and package travel options are also available in select markets, giving travellers even more choices when planning their next trip.