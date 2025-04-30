Europe’s hotel pipeline activity slows

SINGAPORE, 1 May 2025: Europe is the only region that showed a year-over-year decrease in overall pipeline activity at the end of the first quarter, according to CoStar’s March 2025 pipeline data.

Europe

In construction: 173,961 rooms (+0.9%)

Final Planning: 77,252 rooms (-22.6%)

Planning: 176,295 rooms (+9.9%)

Total Under Contract: 427,508 (-1.2%)

Germany leads Europe in total rooms in construction (26,117), closely followed by the United Kingdom (24,115).

Asia Pacific

In construction: 533,937 rooms (+6.2%)

Final Planning: 43,763 rooms (-60.2%)

Planning: 389,767 rooms (+34.9%)

Total Under Contract: 967,467 (+7.3%)

Among countries in the region, China (332,325) led in construction activity, followed by Vietnam (38,783) and India (38,228).

Middle East & Africa

In construction: 103,038 rooms (-7.0%)

Final Planning: 28,215 rooms (-22.0%)

Planning: 97,813 rooms (+20.3%)

Total Under Contract: 229,066 (+0.4%)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (42,800) and the United Arab Emirates (16,019) have the most rooms in construction.

Americas

In construction: 194,823 rooms (-5.4%)

Final Planning: 306,396 rooms (+3.4%)

Planning: 423,746 rooms (+11.9%)

Total Under Contract: 924,965 (+5.0%)

The US (144,760) holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the US, Mexico (13,891), Canada (10,374) and Brazil (5,407) show the highest number of rooms in construction.

