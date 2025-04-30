GHA research: Keep loyalty points simple

DUBAI, UAE, 1 May 2025: New research from Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) identifies three trends shaping the future of hotel loyalty — simplicity, personalisation, and experiences over discounts.

Independent hotel loyalty programmes that deliver on these fronts are gaining ground on their larger counterparts. The GHA study reveals that travellers prefer clarity, flexibility, and meaningful travel experiences over traditional models built around rigid point systems.

Photo credit: GHA. Global Hotel Alliance Executive Vice President of Strategy Kristi Gole.

GHA’s newly released report, ‘What Travellers Want Most From Loyalty Programmes,’ highlights a shift in traveller expectations. There is also rising demand for intuitive loyalty schemes that deliver genuine value and are easy to use.

With hotel guests overwhelmed by a proliferation of loyalty options — many laden with constantly shifting rules, point valuations, and redemption restrictions — simplicity is emerging as a key differentiator. Programmes that are easy to understand and engage with are winning favour.

GHA Discovery, operated by GHA, an alliance of independent hotel brands, delivers personalised, high-value experiences at more than 850 hotels across 45 brands in 100 countries.

Global Hotel Alliance Executive Vice President of Strategy Kristi Gole commented: “Travellers are telling us loud and clear they want loyalty programmes that are simple, transparent, and actually make their stays better. They’re looking for benefits that feel personal, immediate, and valuable. GHA Discovery is responding to that call.”

The top three trends redefining hotel loyalty

Simple and seamless

Loyalty is no longer about accumulating points over time. It’s about ease and immediacy. GHA Discovery continues outperforming legacy schemes with its flexible ease of earning and redeeming D$, including online redemptions, bonus promotions, D$ bids for prizes, and the option to transfer or donate D$. Members surveyed identified it as a top programme feature in line with the growing traveller demand for flexibility and choice.

Make it personal

Travellers today expect loyalty to go beyond transactional benefits. They seek programmes that recognise them as individuals – offering relevant perks, curated experiences, and tailored communications that reflect their preferences and travel patterns. This desire for personalisation spans the entire journey from pre-stay recommendations to in-stay recognition and post-stay engagement. It’s about adapting to their lifestyle and delivering experiences that feel designed just for them.

It’s all about experiences

Experience-enhancing perks are driving stronger engagement than traditional discounts. 73% of travellers surveyed by GHA value tangible benefits like room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, and late check-out over monetary savings.

Diving deeper into the research, a more nuanced picture of what drives satisfaction and loyalty emerges.

41% value on-property perks the most — such as upgrades, breakfast, late checkout, and member rates.

25% prioritise earning and spending D$, appreciating the ability to use them globally, access exclusive promotions, and even buy or bid on rewards.

19% highlight member privileges — including member rates, status sharing, concierge access, and benefits with partners.

15% appreciate Live Local benefits — dining and spa discounts, no-stay-required access to hotel amenities, curated local experiences, community events, and more.

A strong desire for an enhanced experience influences behaviour, with more than 80% of respondents saying they would join a loyalty programme if it guaranteed a room upgrade and included breakfast.

For more information, check the direct link to the full report here