PORT-LOUIS, MAURITIUS, 26 MAY 2025: Emirates has officially launched its new Travel Store in Port-Louis, Mauritius, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s commitment to enhancing travel experiences for its customers.

At the opening ceremony, the Emirates’ long-standing partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) was also extended in its commitment to promote tourism to the island through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Located at The Docks 2, United Docks Business Park, Caudan, Port Louis, the 1,895-square-foot travel store offers immersive experiences grounded in technology and best-in-class support from dedicated teams on the ground.

The store was officially inaugurated by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer in the presence of the Honourable Shakeel Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands; Saeed Mohamed Saeed Baomran, Acting Head of Mission, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, along with other distinguished guests, trade partners, and media representatives. Also present were members of Emirates’ senior leadership and management team including Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management; Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (West Asia & Indian Ocean); Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President International Affairs and Oomar Ramtoola, Manager – Indian Ocean Islands.

At the official opening of the travel store, Adnan Kazim said: “We have been operating in Mauritius for 23 years, and launching our travel store demonstrates our commitment to growing our presence on the island nation. Here, our customers can discover and enjoy the convenience of our innovative products and digital services. Our staff is trained to offer personalised service, enhancing the customer experience at every stage. This store will enable Mauritian travellers to experience the essence of Emirates before they even begin their journey.”

The Emirates Travel Store provides customers with the opportunity to explore the latest inflight products available on its aircraft, as well as various destinations within the airline’s network. Trained staff are on hand to offer personalised assistance, helping customers effortlessly plan their trips, book tickets, and manage their travel preferences as well as answering general inquiries related to Emirates and the Skywards loyalty program.

In addition, the store features self-service kiosks and a selfie mirror that allows customers to take pictures against backdrops of popular Emirates destinations. It also offers a curated selection of exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories, making it a comprehensive destination for travellers seeking both inspiration and convenience.

Emirates’ executives’ visit to Mauritius also saw the airline and Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) renewing their long-standing partnership to continue developing the island’s thriving tourism industry. Building on 13 years of commitment the airline and MPTA have signed a new MoU to continue their mission of promoting the Indian Ocean destination to key audiences globally.

The MoU was signed by Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean, and Claire Le Lay, Chairperson of the MTPA. Presiding over the signing ceremony was the Honourable Shakeel Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands.

Emirates and MTPA have been collaborating on joint initiatives to showcase the appeal of Mauritius to stakeholders in key markets since 2012. By engaging its extensive network of travel agents and tour operators to promote the destination’s unique adventure offerings to key audiences in France, the UK, South Africa, Germany, and more, Emirates has played a significant role in contributing to the island nation’s tourist arrivals, which exceeded 1.3 million in 2024. The two parties’ joint efforts have included the development of tailor-made packages, including excursions, attractions and accommodations to suit a range of budgets.

Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean said: “Since 2002, Emirates has been proudly serving Mauritius with our award-winning services and premium offerings which appeal to a global audience. By drawing on our extensive network of travel partners, we continue to succeed in bringing holidaymakers to Mauritius to enjoy what the island has to offer. Our double daily A380 services have been a major contributor to the growth of the country’s tourism industry and the lifeblood of the local community.”

The Minister of Tourism, The Honorable Richard Duval added: “We are delighted to renew and further strengthen our valued partnership with Emirates – a relationship that has played a pivotal role in positioning Mauritius as a world-class tourism destination. Over the years, this collaboration has helped increase our connectivity in key markets and contributed directly to the growth of tourist arrivals.

“This renewed Memorandum of Understanding is a testament to our shared vision of sustainable tourism development and our continued commitment to showcasing the rich cultural, natural and experiential offerings of Mauritius to a global audience.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to Emirates for their continuous support. I have no doubt that we will continue to work hard together hand-in-hand to ensure that Mauritius remains a top-of-mind destination for travellers worldwide.”

Claire Le Lay, Chairperson of the MTPA said: “The MTPA is delighted to renew this strategic partnership, which highlights Emirates’ commitment to supporting our efforts in promoting Mauritius as a premier tourism destination. Emirates’ unparalleled connectivity through Dubai has opened new horizons for us, enabling strong growth from markets such as the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. We are confident that this collaboration will continue to play a vital role in our tourism development.”

To celebrate Mauritius’ 57th Independence Day, Emirates operated an A380 flight with an all-Mauritian crew, symbolising the opportunities its people have embraced on the global stage and the importance of the nation to the airline’s network and operations. The airline currently provides two direct daily flights to Mauritius, both operated by its flagship A380 aircraft.

For more information: https://www.emirates.com/media-centre/emirates-introduces-experiential-travel-store-in-mauritius/