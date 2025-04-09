Cambodia Airways adds route to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 10 April 2025: Cambodia Airways has launched a three-weekly Phnom Penh — Hong Kong service, the airline’s third direct service to China’s Greater Bay Area cities.

The airline’s website flags flights to Shenzhen and Guangzhou, two major cities in the GBA region. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is one of China’s most economically active regions and a major export hub for China.

Photo credit: Cambodia Airways

“The Greater Bay Area (GBA) is a megalopolis comprising nine cities and two special administrative regions in South China. It is the largest and most populated urban area in the world, with a total population of approximately 86 million people. It encompasses nine mega cities of Guangdong province (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Huizhou, and Zhaoqing) as well as two special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macao.” (Wikipedia)

The newest route, Phnom Penh — Hong Kong, started on 1 April. Three weekly flights, using an A319 with 150 seats, are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The airline will face tough competition from Cathay Pacific, which schedules 10 weekly services from its Hong Kong base to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia (six weekly mid-day flights and four evening flights). The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD420.

Flight schedule

KR507 departs Phnom Penh (PNH) at 0745 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 1125.

KR508 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 1125 and arrives in Phnom Penh (PNH) at 1400.