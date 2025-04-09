Cathay scales up its digital ventures

HONG KONG, 10 April 2025: Cathay’s digital leadership journey has taken another step forward with the establishment of Cathay Technologies, a new subsidiary created to bring Cathay’s innovative digital solutions to the wider aviation industry.

Cathay leverages its aviation industry expertise to develop innovative in-house digital solutions that enhance user and customer experience, safety and operational excellence, and sustainability.

Photo credit: Cathay.

Cathay Director Digital and IT Lawrence Fong said: “Cathay’s vision is to transform into a digital leader famous for our strong digital culture and capabilities whilst keeping our people and customers at the heart of how we use technology. We constantly seek innovative ways to enhance our services and products, staying ahead of the curve and setting new industry standards.”

As part of the Cathay Group, Cathay Technologies will commercialise signature digital initiatives and make them available to a broader aviation market. ​

Electronic Flight Folder for pilots

Cathay Technologies’ flagship product is the Electronic Flight Folder (EFF), which has been designed and developed in-house by its aviation professionals. First developed in 2019, the EFF has revolutionised how pilots access and manage flight information, resulting in faster turnaround times and significant cost savings through workflow optimisation.

The EFF is now trusted by pilots across the Cathay Group’s airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Cathay Cargo, HK Express and Air Hong Kong. The establishment of Cathay Technologies marks the next step in commercialising the product to the broader industry.

Supporting startups

Cathay Technologies partnered with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) on its Co-Acceleration Programme Fund. Cathay Technologies is among four investing firms and enterprise partners of the Co-Acceleration Programme Fund, which was launched at a ceremony at HKSTP on 7 April 2025.

The strategic partnership with HKSTP underscores Cathay’s continued support for advancing technological innovation to spur the city’s economic growth and development.

Cathay General Manager Digital Ventures and Cathay Technologies Chief Executive Officer Navin Chellaram said: “Cathay has a long-standing commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s technology ecosystem and fostering innovation and economic growth in the wider Greater Bay Area, including through our signature Cathay Hackathon and our successful graduate trainee programme.”

As a strategic partner of the HKSTP Co-Acceleration Fund, Cathay Technologies will explore potential proof-of-concept opportunities with relevant startups, provide strategic advice, and provide industry insights. Additionally, through its direct investment in the fund, Cathay Technologies offers financial support that will help startups scale their operations and bring their products to market.