AirAsia links Adelaide and Bali

ADELAIDE, 10 April 2025: South Australians will soon have more airline choices flying to Bali now that Indonesia AirAsia has confirmed it will commence flights between Adelaide and Denpasar starting 25 June 25.

Indonesia AirAsia will introduce four flights a week to the Indonesian holiday destination using the 180-seat A320-200 aircraft, creating more than 74,000 visitor seats annually through Adelaide Airport.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

Flights on the new route are on sale starting from just AUD199*. The Flights will depart Adelaide every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and return every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight time is four hours and 50 minutes.

This is the first time Indonesia AirAsia has operated a service out of Adelaide. The flights to Bali will connect to popular destinations across the AirAsia Group network, which includes over 130 destinations in Asia and beyond.

The new AirAsia route will compete with Jetstar’s 11 flights weekly out of Adelaide. The average roundtrip fare on the Adelaide — Denpasar route is USD450.

Indonesia AirAsia CEO Veranita Yosephine said: “We are thrilled to touch down in Adelaide and South Australia soon for the very first time. Australia is one of our most important growth markets, with the recent addition of Cairns, Darwin, and Perth to our network.

“While we all know Bali is a number one holiday destination for Australians, we are also connecting South Australia to the world of AirAsia with over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond, using Bali as a key hub to look to fly somewhere different at great value prices.

FlyThru international connecting services from Adelaide to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket via Bali mean travellers can reach their destination on the same day seamlessly without transferring luggage or checking in for the second flight to get there. That includes destinations in Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia, which will be in affordable reach for South Australians on the AirAsia Group network.

Indonesia AirAsia Flight Schedule from Bali (DPS) to Adelaide (ADL)