AirAsia Philippines sets out Summer fares

MANILA, 2 April 2025: AirAsia Philippines welcomes summer with its 4.4 Summer Seat Sale, offering flights for as low as PhP44 one-way base fare.

With over 400,000 seats available, travellers can book their summer getaways until midnight on 6 April, with travel dates through to 30 September 2025.

Photo credit: AirAsia Philippines.

The fares are available to domestic and international destinations, including Kalibo, Iloilo, Bacolod, Tagbilaran, Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, and Seoul and will help to support travellers during the Easter Week travel peak. (Good Friday, 18 April to Easter Sunday, 20 April)

As April begins, AirAsia Philippines is gearing up for a busy summer travel season. It has already recorded over 500,000 forward bookings for April and May.

Boracay leads the list of top domestic summer destinations, solidifying its position as a premier summer getaway. Cebu, Tagbilaran, Palawan, and Iloilo are also experiencing high demand, indicating a strong preference for the Philippines’ renowned beach and nature destinations.

On the international front, Taipei and Narita Tokyo rank among the most popular destinations. With Japan’s Sakura season in full bloom, Narita has become a prime gateway for travellers seeking to experience spring abroad.