Indigo links West and East Coast cities

DELHI, 3 April 2025: IndiGo launched four weekly coast-to-coast flights on Monday, 1 April, linking Bhubaneswar and Goa. The direct service has a flight time of two hours and 10 minutes.

Flights are scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the roundtrip fare starts at USD135. The airline deploys an A320 with 194 seats on the BBI-GOI route.

Photo credit: Indigo.

This new service allows travellers to explore both regions’ diverse cultural and scenic landscapes. It caters to the growing demand for air travel in India while promoting tourism and economic growth.

With the commencement of these flights, IndiGo will now operate over 200 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar, connecting 20 destinations.

IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra expressed enthusiasm for the new route: “At IndiGo, our ongoing endeavour is to enhance connectivity and make air travel more accessible and hassle-free for our customers. The launch of the Bhubaneswar-Goa route offers our travellers a link between two vibrant cities. Whether a spiritual visit to Bhubaneswar’s ancient temples or a relaxing getaway to Goa’s scenic beaches, this direct flight will save time and make travel more convenient and affordable.”

Goa, renowned for its stunning coastline, vibrant nightlife, and Portuguese heritage, offers a blend of relaxation and adventure, from pristine beaches and historic forts to bustling markets.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is a city steeped in history. Known as the “Temple City,” it boasts ancient temples, intricate architecture, and a rich cultural heritage. The city is also a gateway to exploring Odisha’s diverse landscapes, famed for its beaches and wildlife sanctuaries.

Direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Goa will boost tourism and also enhance connectivity between east and west coast cities.

Tourism Promotion

Goa, known for its beaches and vibrant culture, is a major tourist destination. The direct flights will make visiting Goa easier for people from Odisha and surrounding regions.

Similarly, with its historical temples and cultural significance, Bhubaneswar will become more accessible to tourists from Goa and other parts of India. This will boost tourism in Odisha.

Economic Growth

Increased tourism leads to economic growth in both regions, benefiting local businesses, hotels, and the hospitality industry. Improved connectivity will also facilitate trade and business opportunities between Bhubaneswar and Goa.

Flight Schedule: