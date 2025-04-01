Green light for Virgin to fly to Doha

SYDNEY, Australia, 2 April 2025: Qatar Airways Group and Virgin Australia received the final go-ahead from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for their integrated alliance.

The final determination officially signals the green light for Virgin Australia’s new 28 weekly flights between Australia and Doha – operated under a wet lease with Qatar Airways.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

The ACCC’s authorisation of Qatar Airways’ partnership with Virgin Australia gives the Australian carrier access to the scale and expertise of a world-leading global airline, facilitating its re-entry into long-haul international flying.

Using aircraft wet-leased from Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia will commence long-haul flights from Sydney, Brisbane and Perth to Doha in June 2025, followed by Melbourne to Doha in December 2025.

Flights to Hamad International Airport in Doha will connect with more than 100 connecting services on Qatar Airways to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The collaboration will support job growth in Virgin Australia and across Australia’s broader aviation and tourism sectors. Qatar Airways is set to provide secondment opportunities for 20 Virgin Australia pilots and 40 cabin crew in 2025.

This follows the Australian Government’s approval of Qatar Airways Group’s 25% investment in Virgin Australia on 27 February 2025 – joining existing majority shareholder Bain Capital.