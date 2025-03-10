KUCHING, 11 March 2025: The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2025 countdown has officially begun. Music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and eco-conscious travellers, get ready — early bird ticket sales are open until 31 March 2025.

This year’s festival, themed “Connections: One Earth, One Love,” will feature an electrifying lineup of 170 performers from 20 countries, including world-class headliners like The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay, Otyken from Siberia, Russia, and At Adau. Don’t miss your chance to experience these global superstars and more at the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village from 20 to 22 June 2025

Early Bird Ticket Prices:

• Adult One-Day Pass: RM235 (early bird). Save RM48 against pre-sale (RM283) and RM98 against door sale (RM333)!

• Adult Three-Day Pass: RM635 (early bird). Save RM130 against pre-sale (RM765) and RM200 against door sale (RM835).

• Child One-Day Pass (Ages 3-12): RM80. Children under 3 enter for free.

How to Grab Your Tickets:

Don’t miss your chance to secure the year’s best prices during the Early Bird Access period from 8 to 31 March 2025. Head to the Rainforest World Music Festival website to book your spot before this exclusive offer ends.

Travelling to RWMF 2025 is now easier and more affordable! Thanks to our Official Airline Partners, Malaysia Airlines (MH) and Firefly (FY), festival-goers can enjoy up to 20% off flights to Kuching.

• Promo Period: 12 March – 22 June 2025

• Travel Period: 14 June – 29 June 2025

Malaysia Airlines (MH):

• Routes: Fly into Kuching (KCH) from Malaysia (MY), Indonesia (ID), Singapore (SG), Thailand (TH), Philippines (PH), Australia (AU), New Zealand (NZ), and the UK (UK).

• Promo Code: Use MHRWMF25 when booking.

Firefly (FY):

• Routes: SZB-KCH, BKI-KCH, KCH-MYY

• Promo Code: Use FYRWMF25 when booking.

With last year’s festival achieving a record-breaking 26,000 attendees, RWMF 2025 is expected to sell out fast— so don’t wait. Grab your early bird tickets now for an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and connection.