Vietnam monitors 30% visitor surge in 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, 12 March 2025: Vietnam’s National Statistics Office reports that nearly 1.9 million visitors arrived in Vietnam in February, raising the total visits to approximately 4 million for the first two months of 2025.

The two-month tally represents an increase of 30.2% compared to visits in January and February of 2024.

Top 10 source markets of Vietnam in the first two months of 2025 (thousands of arrivals)

Source: Compiled from the National Statistics Office

China remained the largest source market, with 956,000 arrivals in the first two months of 2025 (accounting for 27.7%). South Korea ranked second with 885,000 arrivals. These two markets contributed 46% of the total international arrivals to Vietnam. Taiwan (China) and the US ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Japan, Cambodia, Australia, Malaysia, India, and Russia were among the top 10 largest source markets.

China’s outbound market to Vietnam witnessed strong growth (+77,8%) while other markets increased steadily: South Korea (+4.9%), Taiwan (+10.1%), the US (+15.7%), and Japan (+37.3%).

Short-haul markets in Southeast Asia saw positive growth, including Malaysia (+12.5%), Cambodia (+79.6%), the Philippines (+99.8%), Indonesia (+18.5%), and Thailand (+93.2%).

Notably, European markets reported rapid growth, including the UK (+24.1%), France (+30.2%), Germany (+26.7%), Italy (+31.5%), Spain (+19.9%), Russia (+104.3%), Denmark (+20.9%), Sweden (+21.8%), Norway (+21.4%).

In addition, the markets of Poland and Switzerland also recorded high increases, 54.2% and 14.2%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2024.

Vietnam is waiving visas for tourists from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland for a temporary stay of up to 45 days from 1 March 2025 to 31 December 2025.

(Source: Vietnam’s Tourism Information Technology Centre)