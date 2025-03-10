BANGKOK, 11 March 2025: BWH Hotels, the leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, is celebrating the opening of Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala, which marks the latest milestone of its rapid expansion strategy in Pakistan.

Located in the centre of Gujranwala, a thriving city of more than 2.5 million people in the Punjab province of Pakistan, this modern and stylish six-story property is surrounded by downtown landmarks, commercial attractions, and government offices. As the city’s first internationally branded midscale hotel, it is set to become a key addition to Gujranwala’s tourism and hospitality scene.

Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala is a vibrant oasis in the bustling heart of the metropolis, with facilities for business, leisure and events. The hotel’s 26 rooms and suites are well-equipped with all the modern amenities for comfort, including complimentary Wi-Fi, cable TV channels, and power showers. Guests can unwind at the hotel’s swimming pool, gym, and sauna. The café is a relaxing place to grab light refreshments, while the onsite restaurant is a bright and inviting space to savour breakfast, lunch and dinner, including authentic local cuisine.

This new hotel will also become a popular venue for business and social events. The stunning events venue can comfortably accommodate up to 350 wedding guests, setting the stage for unforgettable celebrations.

Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala is easily accessible, just over one hour’s drive from Sialkot International Airport, which offers direct flights to and from major regional cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Kuwait City.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala, which will introduce an exciting new era of international hospitality to this significant city. With its prime downtown location, this contemporary hotel will attract discerning domestic and international visitors and local event planners seeking a stylish venue for their business meetings or weddings. Pakistan is a key strategic market for BWH Hotels, and we are striving to meet the needs of guests all across this dynamic country,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

The opening of Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala reaffirms BWH Hotels’ position as one of the leading international hotel groups in Pakistan. The group has properties in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi and is scheduled to open several more hotels in the near future.To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com