Ethiopian to fly to Porto this summer

ADDIS ABABA, 5 March 2025: Ethiopian Airlines will commence a new passenger flight service to Porto, Portugal, starting 1 July 2025.

The new service will include a single stop via Madrid, Spain and will enhance travel options and connectivity for passengers, furthering

Ethiopian Airlines’ regional expansion across Europe. The new flight will operate four times a week using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Flight schedule

• ET740 will depart Addis Ababa at 2310 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and arrive in Madrid at 0555 the next day.

It will depart from Madrid on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 0655 and arrive in Porto at 0715.

• ET741 will depart from Porto on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 1955 and arrive in Madrid at 2110.

It will depart from Madrid at 2310 and arrive in Addis Ababa at 0725 on the following day.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Ato Mesfin Tasew commented on the new service: “We are thrilled to expand our network to Porto, Portugal, a vibrant city with rich cultural heritage and economic significance. This new route underscores our

commitment to providing our passengers with more travel options and seamless connectivity.”

Ethiopian Airlines already offers flights to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, through codeshare flights via London and Milan. Currently,

Ethiopian Airlines operates approximately 140 weekly passenger flights across Europe to 22 destinations. Additionally, the airline serves eight cargo destinations in Europe.