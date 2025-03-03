BANGKOK, 4 March 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts enters new markets during 2025 that unveil exceptional guest experiences as the hotel group moves towards its goal of becoming “The Place to Be” for the world’s travellers and one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.

2024 was highly successful for Centara, as its total revenue increased 12% to THB11.16 billion (USD333.1 million), and net profit surged 43% to THB 1.1 billion. This impressive year saw the launch of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the multi-island destination in the Maldives. The first of two resorts – the underwater world-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives – opened its doors in November 2024 and will be joined in April 2025 by Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a sophisticated five-star retreat. This will expand Centara’s portfolio in the Maldives to four resorts under four distinct brands and concepts: Centara, Centara Mirage, Centara Grand, and The Centara Collection.

Centara’s brand strategy has evolved significantly in recent years, with the debut of the luxury Centara Reserve brand and the reimagining of the vibrant lifestyle-focused Centara Life. In January 2025, Centara unveiled The Centara Collection, a curated compilation of unique, high-end hotels and resorts that celebrate individuality, locality and authenticity. The portfolio comprises hotels such as Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, amongst others, and will continue to grow in 2025.

Stunning beachfront view of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Two of the group’s flagship resorts in Thailand – Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya and Centara Karon Resort Phuket – completed comprehensive renovations in 2024. Centara will transform two more of its most popular Thailand resorts.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the world-renowned heritage resort, will undertake a phased and extensive renovation to upgrade all accommodations, public spaces and facilities. The refurbishment programme will also create a new collection of 70 exclusive villas, which will fall under The Centara Collection. In addition, an entirely separate, neighbouring 200-room Centara Life hotel will raise Centara’s beachfront inventory in Hua Hin town to just under 500 keys, offering three distinct brands and experiences.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, which is nestled in a private cove overlooking the Andaman Sea, will also close for a significant transformation this year. Upon completion, it will be relaunched as Centara Reserve Krabi, marking only the second location worldwide for this luxurious, experiential storytelling brand concept.

Centara intends to open nine new hotels and resorts this year to complement these landmark renovations and rebrandings. Following the highly-anticipated debut of the 142-key Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives in April 2025, the group will launch four more international properties this year: the new Annapurna Mountain Resort and Centara Collection resort in Bali, which will mark Centara’s arrival in Nepal and Indonesia, respectively, plus two new hotels in Vietnam – Centara Hotel & Residences Van Don, and Crystal Holidays Harbour Van Don, which will feature a combined total of 977 keys.

Centara will also reaffirm its leadership position in Thailand, where it currently operates 51 hotels and resorts. Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi will open at the end of March, whilst three additional hotels are set to welcome guests later this year: Centara Villas Phi Phi Island, Saree Samui (part of The Centara Collection), and Centara Life Hotel Surat Thani.

These openings and renovations will be instrumental in helping Centara increase its average room rate and revenue per available room (RevPAR). In 2025, Centara expects revenue (including JV hotels) growth of 23% YoY.

Unforgettable family fun awaits at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

A series of new signature experiences will now be rolled out across the Centara and Centara Grand brands as the group continues to elevate every aspect of the guest journey. To further enhance its end-to-end user experience, a new guest-centric app will be launched in the first half of 2025, making it more straightforward for guests to make reservations and driving greater personalisation. An AI chatbot will further streamline the process by enabling direct bookings through social chat platforms, and social media will play a key role in connecting with new-gen audiences.

The company’s commitment to sustainability underpins every aspect of Centara’s development and operations. The group is working towards several important environmental targets, including a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage, a 20% decrease in water usage by 2029, and overall net zero emissions by 2050.

Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Michael Henssler said: “2024 was an outstanding year for Centara, as our business rebounded strongly with a 43% rise in net profit and the debut of several exciting new projects, most notably The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. We have carried this positive momentum into 2025 and are on track towards achieving our target of becoming a top 100 global group and boosting revenue to THB 20 billion by 2027. We look forward to inspiring and delivering more memorable moments for our guests throughout 2025 and introducing exciting new and reimagined resorts and destinations.”

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.