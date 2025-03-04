TAT promotes Thai AirAsia fares nationwide

BANGKOK, 5 March 2025: AirAsia has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to inspire travellers to explore 16 cities nationwide.

Flights are available at promotional fares starting from THB880 (one-way trip) for bookings made by 9 March 2025 for travel from 10 March to 30 September 2025.

(From left to right) Krid Pattanasan, Head of Government Relations Government Relations, Thai AirAsia, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing TAT.

The 16 destinations span all four regions of Thailand. In the north, travellers can explore Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Nan and Lampang. The northeastern region (Isan) offers seven destinations: Loei, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Roi Et. In the south, AirAsia connects passengers to Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Chumphon, Ranong, and Narathiwat. Notably, Udon Thani is accessible via both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT aims to promote domestic tourism by linking significant cities to attractive tourist destinations to distribute tourists across various regions and ensure an even spread of income throughout all areas.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya commented: “AirAsia is committed to supporting domestic travel, especially to these unique destinations. While they may not be major tourist hubs, these cities offer distinctive charms that appeal to a new generation of travellers seeking experiences that resonate with their lifestyles.”