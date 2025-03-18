HKIA passenger traffic up 7% in February

HONG KONG, 19 March 2025: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) released the air traffic figures for February at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) earlier this week.

Traffic peaked on 2 February, during the Chinese New Year period, as HKIA handled about 195,000 passengers. This was another new daily peak after the pandemic, indicating a return to the pre-pandemic peak.

Photo credit: HKIA.

HKIA handled 4.5 million passengers for the full month, representing a 7.0% year-on-year growth. Flight movements increased by 5.2% year-on-year to 29,075.

With the effect of the Chinese New Year, the combined figures of the first two months of this year showed that HKIA handled 9.8 million passengers, marking an increase of 17.3% compared to the same period in 2024.

Flight movements increased 11.2% year over year to 62,735. During this period, transfer/transit passengers increased by 36%, while visitors increased by 15%. Traffic to and from Southeast Asia and Japan recorded the most significant increases.

Over the first two months of 2025, cargo throughput rose by 2.2% to 718,000 tonnes, with transshipments recording the highest year-on-year increase of 9.6%. Many cargo sectors saw positive growth. Cargo traffic to and from Europe and the Middle East grew the most among key trading regions during this period. In February, HKIA handled 324,000 tonnes of cargo, on par with a year ago.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume surged 25.0% year-on-year to 54.5 million, while flight movements experienced a 23.2% increase to 369,635. Cargo volume saw double-digit year-on-year growth of 11.2% to 4.95 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, Tibet Airlines added a new flight route to Lhasa via Chengdu in February, further expanding HKIA’s extensive air network.