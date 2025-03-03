Air Astana opens route to Danang

SINGAPORE, 4 March 2025: Air Astana will introduce a new direct route from Almaty to Danang in Vietnam starting on 4 June 2025 using an Airbus A321LR aircraft for flights twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.

With a flying time of seven hours and 10 minutes between Almaty and Danang, flight KC599 will depart Almaty at 0055 and arrive in Danang at 1005. The return flight, KC600, will depart Danang at 1145 and arrive in Almaty at 1700.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Roundtrip fares, inclusive of all taxes and fees, start from USD717 in economy class and USD1,991 in business class. Tickets can be purchased on the airline’s website or through authorised travel agencies.

The launch of this new twice-weekly service will increase Air Astana’s scheduled flights to Vietnam to nine per week. Existing operations include four flights weekly between Almaty and Nha Trang and three flights per week between Astana and Nha Trang. Additionally, the seasonal route from Almaty and Astana to Phu Quoc will continue to operate until 31 March 2025.

Danang is a picturesque coastal city in central Vietnam, renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches and Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage town 28 km south of the port city.

Must-visit sights in Danang include the Marble Mountains, featuring ancient pagodas and caves with Buddhist shrines; Dragon Bridge, an iconic architectural landmark; Bana Hills Cable Car, the world’s longest (5 km) and highest (1.3 km) nonstop cable car and dramatic Buddha statue (height 67m), a symbol of serenity and spirituality.

Kazakh citizens can stay in Vietnam visa-free for up to 30 days.