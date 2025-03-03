HK Express schedules Komatsu flights

HONG KONG, 4 March 2025: HK Express will unlock Japan’s Hokuriku region with new direct flights to Komatsu, which will launch on 24 April 2025.

HK Express Airways unveiled its latest route connecting Hong Kong and Komatsu on Monday, noting it is the only direct service to Ishikawa Prefecture’s Komatsu Airport.

With three weekly flights to Hokuriku, the flight time from Hong Kong is just four hours, eliminating the need to connect through tedious Tokyo transfers and/or bullet train commutes.

It allows travellers to explore neighbouring gems such as Kanazawa, Toyama, Kaga and Fukui. Travellers can also craft their own multi-city ‘open jaw’ itinerary — flying to Komatsu to discover even more of Japan’s hidden treasures and then flying homebound from another city served by the airline.

To mark the launch of the Komatsu route, the airline is rolling out a limited-time offer to Komatsu and Nagoya, with fares starting as low as HKD208* one-way (Lite fares — including one small personal item and one cabin baggage). Discounted tickets are on sale until 2345 on 4 March 2025 on the HK Express website or mobile app.

Komatsu: 24 April – 25 October 2025

Nagoya: 10 March – 25 October 2025

Nestled in the heart of Ishikawa Prefecture on Japan’s west coast, Komatsu serves as the main gateway to the Hokuriku region. Together with nearby Kanazawa, they offer a blend of stunning natural landscapes, historical landmarks, and rich cultural experiences. Kanazawa is famous for its Kenrokuen Garden, one of Japan’s three most celebrated gardens and vibrant samurai districts. It is also home to the intricate art of Kaga Yuzen silk dyeing, which beautifully showcases Japan’s rich historical traditions. Komatsu is an ideal place for retreat, with the majestic Mount Hakusan and the serene Lake Kibagata as the backdrop. Both cities boast cultural significance, making them dream destinations for history buffs and nature lovers.

* Limited seats available. Terms and conditions apply. Fares do not include taxes and surcharges. Please refer to the system display for the final settlement amount, which may be subjected to exchange rate fluctuations

** All flight schedules are subject to regulatory approval. The final flight details will be available on the official ticketing page of HK Express.