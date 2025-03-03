Air India shifts flights to Haneda

GURUGRAM, India, 4 March 2025: Air India announced Monday a significant upgrade to its nonstop services between Delhi and Tokyo by shifting flights from Narita to Tokyo Haneda.

Beginning 31 March 2025, Air India will operate its four weekly flights from Delhi to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND), replacing its existing services to Narita International Airport (NRT) to provide passengers faster and more affordable access to central Tokyo.

Complementing the shift to Tokyo Haneda, Air India also announced an expanded codeshare agreement with its Star Alliance partner, All Nippon Airways (ANA), to provide Air India guests convenient onward connections from Tokyo Haneda to six other major cities in Japan. This builds on Air India’s existing codeshare and interline agreements with ANA.

Faster access to downtown Tokyo

Air India’s migration to Haneda Airport, located 18 km from downtown Tokyo, cuts travel time to downtown Tokyo from nearly one hour by road (70 km from Narita) to approximately 30 minutes.

“Moving our flights to Haneda Airport is a significant advantage for our guests – it brings them much closer to the centre of Tokyo. With this shift, we are connecting two vibrant capitals more effectively and helping boost trade and tourism between India and Japan”, said,” Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal.

Expanded codeshare with ANA

Subject to due regulatory approvals, beginning 1 April 2025, Air India will place its ‘AI’ designator code on ANA’s flights between Tokyo Haneda and six other cities in Japan: Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, and Sapporo. Air India guests can travel to any of these destinations on a single ticket, with their baggage checked to the final destination.

Reciprocally, ANA will place its ‘NH’ designator code on Air India’s flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda, Delhi and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, enabling their customers seamless access to Air India’s robust domestic India network.

Air India and ANA first signed a codeshare agreement in April last year, which allowed Air India to codeshare on ANA’s Tokyo Haneda-Delhi and Tokyo-Narita-Mumbai flights and ANA to codeshare on Air India’s Delhi-Tokyo flights.

Commenting on the codeshare expansion, Nipun Aggarwal added, “Our deepened partnership with ANA opens up Japan like never before for our guests. By providing easy access for our guests to ANA’s domestic Japan network and ANA’s reach into Air India’s extensive Indian network, we’re creating a stronger bridge between our two nations—making travel simpler and truly rewarding for our common guests.”

“To promote increased exchange between Japan and India, ANA is expanding its codeshare partnership with Star Alliance partner Air India to enhance its network,” said ANA’s Executive Vice President of Alliances and International Affairs, Katsuya Goto. “This expansion, with a focus on the increased codeshare options from Delhi to six destinations within India, will provide customers with more opportunities and seamless connections, delivering a satisfying experience for premium customers in particular. This is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to provide a superior travel experience for customers flying between Japan and India.”

Growing tourism to Japan

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, 233,000 Indians visited Japan between January and December 2024, a 40% increase from the previous year, underscoring Japan’s growing appeal as a travel destination for Indian tourists.

Schedule: Delhi – Tokyo Haneda

AI358 departs Delhi (DEL) at 2020 and arrives on the next day in Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 0755. Operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

AI357 departs Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 1150 and arrives in Delhi (DEL) at 1725. Operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Air India’s Delhi-Tokyo Haneda flights will use Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 18 business class flatbeds and 238 economy seats.

Bookings for Air India’s Delhi-Tokyo Haneda flights are open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents. The codeshare flights will be opened for bookings progressively.