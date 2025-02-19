Trip.com names Next Big Travel Trends

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2025: The Trip.com Group released its forward-looking report, Momentum 2025 on Wednesday, tagged ‘Travel’s Next Big Trends’ as the global travel industry strives to reinvent itself.

Based on insights from over 6,000 travellers across six Asia-Pacific markets, this report forecasts the trends and innovations shaping the future of travel, including technology-driven personalisation, niche travel experiences, and a renewed focus on meaningful, immersive journeys.

Here is a snapshot of key highlights; download the full report here.

Experiential Dining to Dominate Travel Itineraries

Culinary tourism is rising, with 60% of Trip.com users searching for food-related content since early 2024. Across Asia-Pacific, travellers are drawn to food festivals (62%), hotel dining (60%), and street food tours (52%) as top culinary experiences. Urban food lovers from Hong Kong and Singapore show a particular enthusiasm for street food tours, while travellers from Japan and South Korea prioritise hotel dining for its blend of convenience and luxury.

Travellers Inspired by Media Content

The power of films and television on travel choices is stronger than ever, with 70% of travellers across the region planning trips inspired by what they’ve seen on screen. In Malaysia, a remarkable 91% of travellers credit media for shaping their travel plans, influenced by fan-favourites like Emily in Paris and Running Man.

Cruise Tourism Sees Major Growth

Cruising is set to become a significant growth segment in 2025, driven by scenic sea views, fresh ocean air, and diverse onboard experiences. According to the report, 44% of travellers value onboard dining highly, 38% are drawn to all-inclusive packages, and 31% prioritise live shows and entertainment.

Popular cruise destinations include Tokyo, Jeju Island, and the Maldives. Among Singaporean travellers, affordability (57%), scenic views (52%), and all-inclusive travel (51%) are the most attractive features of cruise holidays. Meanwhile, panoramic sea views are the top draw for 62% of respondents aged 55 to 64 in Hong Kong.

Entertainment Travel: Big Events Driving Movement

Entertainment-driven travel is set to soar, with concerts and sporting events becoming major travel motivators in 2025.

In 2024, sports tourism was driven by marquee events such as the UEFA Euro. Now, in 2025, football remains the top choice for live sports travel, followed closely by basketball and the ever-growing popularity of Formula 1.

The Social Media-Driven Explorer

Social media will continue to shape where and how people travel. Viral travel content on platforms like TikTok has already influenced 45% of travellers’ decisions. Popular destinations, including Tokyo and Bali, will further benefit from this trend, as users seek destinations with “Instagrammable” appeal. Trip.com’s social-sharing Trip Moments travel platform is expected to play a key role in fostering this community-driven exploration.

Emerging Micro-Trends for 2025

Dark Sky Stargazing: A growing number of travellers (37%) are planning trips to remote areas for optimal stargazing experiences.

Underwater Hotel Stays: Immersive travel experiences, such as underwater hotels and cultural immersion retreats, are gaining traction.

AI and Travel Innovation: AI-powered tools will revolutionise travel planning by offering hyper-personalised experiences. Over half of travellers (58%) already use AI for travel recommendations. Trip.com’s dynamic tools, like Trip.Genie, Trip.Best and Trip.Trends, are designed to enhance this journey by offering itinerary planning from real-time suggestions based on user behaviour.