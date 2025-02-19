Le Ponant unfurls summer 2026 sails

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2025: Ponant Explorations unveil a brand-new itinerary featuring southern France and the Côte d’Azur aboard the company’s three-master, Le Ponant.

From May 2026, the first Relais & Châteaux labelled sailing yacht will offer 32 guests the Côte d’Azur in a new itinerary that unveils legendary ports of call and hidden harbours. With her size (88 metres bow to stern, 12-metre beam) and a shallow draft, Le Ponant can access smaller ports and secluded coves along the French Riviera.

Le Ponant catches the breeze with a new itinerary for summer 2026.

This part of the coast never fails to inspire, whether Nice, the pearl of the Riviera or Portofino and the Italian ‘dolce vita’, the picturesque queen of lemons that is Menton, Cannes with its stars and boutiques, Antibes the favourite of painters, Saint-Tropez and its stunning setting or Cassis and the intimate side of Provence in the Calanques.

“Le Ponant is a genuine sailing yacht for sailors, managing the wind and sea daily. Le Ponant is also a state of mind and connection with the marine element and environment the crew and guests share,” explains Le Ponant Captain Jean-David Lemaire.

The French Riviera under Le Ponant’s sails

From Nice to Nice

Departs 7 and 23 May 2026

Seven nights