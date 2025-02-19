Royal Caribbean unveils Legend of the Seas

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2025: Royal Caribbean has revealed the name and debut lineup of the third Icon Class Legend of the Seas that will sail year-round from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting in November 2026.

The signature itineraries are a six-night Western Caribbean and an eight-night Southern Caribbean vacation. Before her Caribbean debut, Legend of the Seas will offer summer cruises in Europe with seven-night Western Mediterranean vacations from Barcelona beginning August 2026. Legend’s debut lineup will soon open on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Legend of the Seas.

“On the heels of celebrating one year of the record-breaking Icon Class, we are thrilled to announce the name of Royal Caribbean’s third Icon Class vacation,” said Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley. “Legend of the Seas is the next bold step in this exciting era of vacations and the continuation of the Icon Class legacy, and we look forward to bringing the revolutionary lineup of experiences to more families and adventurers across Europe, the Caribbean and beyond.”

Legend of the Seas is currently under construction in Turku, Finland.