Norse will wing winter runaways to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 28 February 2025: Norse Atlantic Airways will introduce a new direct route between London Gatwick and Bangkok, starting with the winter timetable 2025, effective 26 October.

The new service from London Gatwick (LGW) to Bangkok (BKK) will launch on Sunday, 26 October 2025. Flights will operate up to four times weekly, with return fares starting from UKP295, including taxes.

Weekly flights between Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) and Bangkok (BKK) will increase from two to four starting Friday, 5 December 2025. One-way fares, including taxes, will start from SEK3,546.

Flights between Oslo (OSL) and Bangkok (BKK) will increase from three to four times weekly beginning Wednesday, 3 December 2025, with one-way fares from NOK2,578, including taxes.

London Gatwick is Norse Atlantic’s UK home and a strategic hub for the airline. The airline currently has daily flights to key destinations across the Atlantic and to South Africa. Asia will join the network once the winter timetable kicks in, starting with Bangkok. The airline will fly to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

Bangkok has been a favoured destination among Norse Atlantic passengers from Oslo, Norway, since 2023. The new direct connectivity out of London Gatwikc, UK, and Stockholm, Sweden, during the winter months of November 2025 to March 2026, is part of the airline’s expanded winter schedule.

“We’re excited to launch direct flights between London Gatwick and Bangkok, a top choice among our travellers. This addition strengthens our existing network between Asia and builds on our routes from London Gatwick to destinations across the Atlantic and South Africa.

For us, it’s all about offering more travel options at great prices without compromising on comfort and service for those looking to enjoy a beautiful and warm winter sunshine destination,” said Norse Atlantic Airways Chief Executive Officer and Founder Bjørn Tore Larsen

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021, Norse Atlantic operates a modern fleet of fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners. These aircraft seat 338 passengers and offer premium economy and economy classes. They serve a growing network of destinations across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.]

Passengers can fly with Norse Atlantic to cities like New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Bangkok, Cape Town, Oslo, Athens, London, Berlin, Rome, and Paris.