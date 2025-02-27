Khiri Travel showcases sensory and colonial-themed tours

BANGKOK, 28 February 2025: Khiri Travel will present a new lineup of sensory urban day tours in five Southeast Asian countries and multi-day colonial tours featuring ornate 19th-century mansions and heritage hotels at the ITB Berlin from 4 to 6 March.

The sensory urban day tours have been launched in five countries — Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam — with Laos, Philippines, and Myanmar coming soon. In each of the private, guided tours, guests will experience sights such as sunsets from golden stupas, the smell of fresh turmeric as they make a herbal drink, the sound of Balinese gamelan or Sri Lankan baila music, mind-boggling tastes – need we say more, this is Asia – and the physical touch of a good massage or yoga session.

Consolidating its role as a product-first DMC, Khiri Travel has also launched a series of heritage and history tours ranging from nine to 13 days in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Laos, with Myanmar to follow. The focus is on colonial-era mansions, antique decor and grand estates from the times of Henri Mouhot and Francis Garnier.

Guests get to stay at heritage-era buildings repurposed as hotels, such as The Phoenix Hotel in Yogyakarta, Azerai La Residence in Hue, 137 Pillars in Chiang Mai, and Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan. They can also enjoy expert insights from historians such as Francis Engelmann in Luang Prabang and, in Hoi An, Rehahn, an award-winning photographer specialising in the ethnic groups of Vietnam.

“Whether you are an architecture enthusiast, a history lover, or simply seeking a journey through time, our history and heritage mansion house tours promise a deep connection to the elegance, intrigue, and timeless beauty of Asia’s colonial-related past,” says Khiri Travel Group Product Coordinator Sofia Tan.

Enhanced Agent Hub

In-depth details on each of the senses and mansions tour series have been uploaded to Khiri Travel’s online Agent Hub, which is being upgraded and will be released as a soft launch at ITB Berlin, 4-6 March. Agents can also view all newly featured Khiri specialist tours, sample itineraries, and an online photo gallery. They can use the Hub’s images to market and promote Khiri products.