KUALA LUMPUR, 28 February 2025: AirAsia is providing fixed low-cost fares for Hari Raya Aidilfitri*** with more than 16,000 seats up for grabs on over 90 late-night flights between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia.

From 28 March 2025 to 5 April 2025, travellers can enjoy fixed fares at MYR328* one-way between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, or Miri, as well as between Johor Bahru and Kuching and Sibu. Meanwhile, flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, or Tawau and Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu are available at MYR388* one-way.

These promotional fares are available for booking starting today until 5 April 2025 on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app.

In addition to more than 90 late-night flights at fixed fares on 10 routes between Peninsular and East Malaysia, AirAsia also operates 287 weekly flights at regular fares to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan to support the government’s festive season initiative.

Malaysia’s Minister of Transport YB Loke Siew Fook said: “The government remains committed to ensuring that air travel remains affordable and accessible for all Malaysians. Initiatives such as the MYR499** ceiling fare subsidy and the FLYsiswa programme are part of our continued efforts to ease the financial burden of travellers, particularly students commuting between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia.

“As we work hand in hand with industry partners like AirAsia, our priority remains the well-being of the people by ensuring fair and reasonable airfares. AirAsia’s fixed-fare initiative for Hari Raya is a crucial step in making travel more inclusive, allowing more Malaysians to reunite with their loved ones without financial strain. This government and airline industry collaboration reflects our shared mission to serve the people, particularly during peak travel seasons.”

Guests travelling this festive season are encouraged to self-check in using the AirAsia MOVE app, which is available as early as 14 days before the departure date, and use the e-Boarding Pass to board the flight. Guests are also advised to arrive at least three hours before the scheduled departure time for domestic flights to clear all travel formalities during this peak period.

*Promotional fixed fares quoted are for one-way travel, including passenger service charges, regulatory service charges, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Valid for selected flights only. T&C apply.

**Flights with base fares that cost less than RM499 will be sold at the current fare. Fares are non-refundable and subject to other terms and conditions. The government’s subsidy for purchases of one-way economy class tickets of over RM499 from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan is applicable four days before Hari Raya.

***Eid al-Fitr › Malaysia

Evening of Sun, 30 March, 2025 to Tue, 1 April, 2025

Public holiday: Mon, 31 March 2025 – Tue, 1 April 2025