Meliá signs resort on Phu Quoc

HO CHI MINH CITY, 28 February 2025: Meliá Hotels International is adding a new hotel to its pipeline through an agreement with local real estate developer CityLand Group.

The two companies signed a hospitality management agreement on 20 February 2025 for a new five-star Meliá resort on the popular tropical island of Phu Quoc off Vietnam’s southern coast.

Meliá Phu Quoc Forest Bay will open in 2028 on a northern beach on the island. This will be the third Meliá property on Vietnam’s largest island, joining Meliá Vinpearl Phu Quoc in the northwest and SOL by Meliá Phu Quoc in the southern part of Phu Quoc. The new partnership is Meliá’s first with CityLand Group, a leading real estate developer in Vietnam.

Meliá Hotels International has expanded rapidly in Vietnam in the last three years, with 20 operational hotels and six in the pipeline.

Located on a 700-metre shoreline, Meliá Phu Quoc Forest Bay will cover a 21-hectare site in the Bai Thom master plan district—one of the most promising areas in northern Phu Quoc. The total planned area is 173 hectares.

The project will be developed in two phases. Phase one (expected to open in 2028) involves the launch of approximately 128 luxury villas and 130 hotel rooms. Phase two (expected to be completed in 2030) will add approximately 108 villas, bringing the total room count to 773.