BANGKOK, 28 February 2025: Sanya Tourism Board (STB) and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), have whittled down the date options for the 2025 Tropical Coastal Cities Tourism Event to the first or second week of November 2025.

Sanya Tourism Board will continue to host the second edition following the event’s inaugural launch in 2024, which was backed by the PATA Travel Association. Finalised dates and a conference theme should be announced shortly.

Photo credit: Sanya Tourism Board.

The event will bring together leaders, experts, and stakeholders from tropical coastal destinations to exchange insights and foster collaboration in tourism development, sustainability, and cultural exchange.

Sanya Tourism Board reports that a key highlight will be the establishment of the Tropical Island Tourism Alliance (TITA), a new platform aimed at promoting cooperation among tropical coastal destinations.

The annual event is a by-product of a collaboration between PATA and the Sanya Tourism Board, signed last year and valid for three years, to develop tourism in tropical coastal cities through innovative international tourism marketing strategies that support local communities and champion sustainable development.

Key event features

Insight-sharing sessions.

One-on-one meetings with tourism enterprises.

Local cultural performances.

Business Matching.

The aim of the 2025 event is to establish a charter for the Tropical Coastal Cities Tourism Alliance.

Collaboration

The event is organised by the Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV and Sports of Sanya City and Sanya Tourism Board and supported by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

The partnership between the Sanya Tourism Board and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) involves a multi-year collaboration which kicks off with the annual co-hosting of the Tropical Coastal City Tourism Event for an initial three years, 2024 to 2026.

Goals

To boost tourism consumption.

To establish Sanya as an international tourism hub.

To allow for the exchange of best practices and solutions among coastal cities.

To find the most up-to-date information regarding the 2025 event, keep an eye on the websites:

The Sanya Tourism Board: https://www.visitsanya.com/en/

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA): https://www.visitsanya.com/en/

The three-year collaboration sees the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) partnering with the Sanya Tourism Board to focus on sustainable tourism growth in Hainan and other Asia Pacific tropical islands.

During last year’s partnership launch, PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid commented: “On behalf of the association, I am pleased to solidify our collaboration with Sanya. We can elevate tropical islands and coastal destinations as premier travel hubs by joining forces.

“PATA is dedicated to helping these destinations worldwide uncover their unique strengths and create more meaningful travel experiences that attract international visitors while preserving their rich cultural heritage and protecting their extraordinary natural resources.

“Sanya, as the most representative tropical coastal city in China – it has rich tourism resources and unique geographical advantages – is one of PATA’s important cooperative partners for future development.”

The 2024 Tropical Coastal City Tourism Event convened last September was themed ‘The Next Wave: Shaping the Future of Tourism Marketing in Tropical Coastal Cities’.