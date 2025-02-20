Agoda partners with Paytm app

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2025: Paytm Travel and Agoda partner to offer hotel bookings across Indian and global destinations on the Paytm app, Agoda reported earlier this week.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company, has partnered with digital travel platform Agoda, a brand under Booking Holdings

The deal offers hotel booking services on the Paytm app. This partnership expands Paytm Travel’s offerings to hotel bookings — alongside flights, buses, and trains — by enabling users to access Agoda’s wide range of accommodation options across Indian and global destinations, exclusive deals and a seamless booking experience.

Leveraging Agoda’s extensive selection of accommodations, Paytm Travel has integrated hotel booking services, allowing travellers to browse and book stays seamlessly. This integration reinforces Paytm Travel’s position as a comprehensive solution for travel needs. The partnership empowers travellers with streamlined itinerary management and provides cost-effective travel solutions, catering to frequent travellers and businesses seeking efficient travel planning.

Agoda Chief Commercial Officer Damien Pfirsch commented: “By joining forces with Paytm Travel, we are giving travellers even higher levels of convenience when booking their dream trip. Our combined efforts aim to simplify the booking process while making it even simpler to pay will ensure that even more Indian travellers can see the world for less.”

As an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent, Paytm Travel ensures a reliable and trusted booking experience with free cancellations, instant refunds, travel insurance, and enhanced ticket inventories. Additionally, exclusive deals and discounts on ticket bookings are available through Paytm’s extensive bank partnerships, making it a preferred choice for travellers nationwide.