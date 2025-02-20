Thomas Cook partners with Sabah Tourism

MUMBAI, 21 February 2025: In an initiative to boost travel to Sabah in Malaysia from India’s outbound market, Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company, SOTC Travel, have signed an agreement with the Sabah Tourism Board.

This strategic collaboration will focus on growing Sabah’s visibility and inspiring visitation from the Indian market. The MOU was signed by Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head at Thomas Cook (India) Limited and Julinus Jeffery Jimit, Chief Executive Officer at Sabah Tourism Board, in the presence of Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Director General, Tourism Malaysia.

Sabah, with its multiple UNESCO Geoparks and Reserves, majestic Mount Kinabalu (one of the highest peaks in Southeast Asia) and Sipadan Island, represents not just one of the world’s top diving sites but also exciting white water rafting, ziplining and abseiling experiences. The state is famed for its diverse ecosystems, home to the endangered Bornean orangutan, the proboscis monkey, the Borneo pygmy elephant and rafflesia, the world’s largest flower. Sabah’s natural wonders and attractions make it a must-visit destination for travellers.

This multi-pronged collaboration will focus on destination knowledge, curating inspiring content, education, training and familiarisation programmes and joint marketing to position Sabah as a top-of-mind destination across India’s metro, mini-metro, and Tier 2 and 3 markets.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head Holidays, MICE and VISA, Rajeev Kale said: “We are delighted to be selected by Sabah Tourism as their first partner for the Indian sub-continent. Our MOU signing on 31 January 2025 at OTM, Mumbai, heralds the start of what I am confident will be a vibrant and viable collaboration. Sabah is a destination known for its diversity of adventure, relaxation, cultural exploration, and unique natural experiences, and it holds strong appeal across India’s new-age traveller segments.”

SOTC Travel Limited President & Country Head of Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar, added, “Sabah is a beautiful destination with breathtaking landscapes, adventure opportunities and rich cultural heritage. We are thrilled to collaborate with the tourism board to introduce our Indian travellers to Sabah’s diverse experiences. Our MOU with Sabah Tourism Board aims to showcase the state’s engaging and enriching experiences – to India’s families/multigenerational families, Young India’s Millennials/Gen Z, couples, ad-hoc groups of friends/colleagues and our powerful corporate MICE segment.”

Sabah Tourism Board CEO Julinus Jeffery Jimit concluded: “Our strategic collaboration with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel marks a significant milestone in our effort to tap into the vast Indian market. With India being a high-potential growth market, this collaboration will help to position Sabah, North Borneo, as a must-visit destination.”