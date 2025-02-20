Korean Air flies twice daily to Kobe

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2025: Korean Air will commence twice-daily flights between Seoul Incheon and Kobe from 18 April, becoming the first Korean flag carrier to operate this route.

The morning flight will depart from Seoul Incheon at 0825 and arrive at Kobe at 1000. The return flight will depart from Kobe at 1100 and arrive at Seoul Incheon at 1300.

The afternoon service will depart from Seoul Incheon at 1550 and reach Kobe at 1730, while the return flight will leave Kobe at 1830 and arrive at Seoul Incheon at 2040. The flight time is approximately two hours.

Kobe, a key city in Japan’s Kansai region alongside Osaka and Kyoto, has been a major hub since opening its port to international trade in 1868. Today, it is known for its blend of Eastern and Western influences, with attractions such as the historic Kitano-Ijinkan district, Nankin-machi Chinatown, and the vibrant waterfront of Harborland. The city is also famous for its scenic harbour views, Arima Onsen — one of Japan’s top three hot springs — and its world-renowned Kobe beef.

With its central location, Kobe offers convenient access to nearby destinations. Osaka, Kyoto and Nara lie on the east, and Himeji and Okayama to the west, all within an hour’s drive. Osaka, in particular, can be reached in less than 20 minutes via the bullet train.

Flight schedule for Seoul Incheon – Kobe route