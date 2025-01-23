CX focuses on adding flights in 2025

HONG KONG, 24 January 2025: Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried more than 28 million passengers, marking an increase of 30.7% year-on-year, the airline group stated in its latest traffic figures for last December and the full year of 2024.

The Cathay Group has completed its two-year rebuilding journey, with its focus now firmly on adding more flights and destinations to reinforce Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status.

Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo carried 1.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2024, 11% higher than in 2023.

Cathay Pacific carried 2,248,950 passengers in December 2024, an increase of 26.4% compared with December 2023. The month’s revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 27.9% year-on-year. Passenger load factor increased by 3.6 percentage points to 84.8%, while available seat kilometres (ASKs) increased by 22.5% year-on-year.

The airline carried 143,564 tonnes of cargo in December 2024, an increase of 11.7% compared with December 2023. The month’s cargo revenue tonne kilometres (RFTKs) increased 6.5% year-on-year. The cargo load factor increased by 0.6 percentage points to 61.4%, while available cargo tonne kilometres (AFTKs) increased by 5.5% year-on-year.

Cathay Group’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “December is the traditional peak season for our travel business as customers visit friends and relatives and travel for leisure over the Christmas and New Year holidays. In 2024, we achieved a significant milestone during the year-end travel peak with Cathay Pacific and HK Express carrying more than 100,000 passengers in a single day — the most since our rebuild — on a total of eight days.

“In addition, our premium cabins experienced high demand leading up to the holiday season, reflecting a surge in business-related travel before the end of the year. ​ December also saw the resumption of our seasonal service to Cairns, which operates three flights per week and has been well received by customers.

“Overall, in 2024, we continued to leverage our global network and the strategic advantages of the Hong Kong hub to attract more transit passengers, particularly those travelling between the Chinese Mainland and cities worldwide.

Cargo

“For cargo, the healthy market momentum in previous months continued into December, resulting in the highest tonnage of any month in 2024.

“Demand for e-commerce shipments from Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area remained robust during the year-end festive season. We also saw significant demand for perishables and seasonal produce from the South West Pacific and the Americas to Hong Kong and other parts of Asia.

“Meanwhile, we observed an increase in tonnage of our Cathay Expert solution arising from the movement of machinery and engines, particularly from North Asia.”

Outlook

The Group reported it completed a two-year rebuild journey and reached 100% of its pre-pandemic flights in January 2025, Lau explained.

“Looking ahead, we remain firmly focused on further strengthening Hong Kong’s status as a leading international aviation hub, adding more flights and destinations for passengers and cargo customers.

“Just recently, Cathay Pacific announced the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Rome, starting June this year. As a Group, we have already announced six new destinations for 2025 as we strive towards reaching 100 destinations worldwide this year.

“With the Lunar New Year approaching, bookings accelerate as customers plan their holiday travel. After the Lunar New Year peak, we expect leisure travel demand from Hong Kong to be quieter, with our flights carrying more transit passengers leveraging our strong global network.”