Malaysia welcomes a million Indian tourists

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 December 2024: Tourism Malaysia reports tourist arrivals from India have exceeded the target of 1 million for January to November 2024.

A total of 1,009,114 Indian visitors were recorded, representing a remarkable 47% growth compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. This also marks an impressive 71.7% increase compared to 2023, reaffirming Malaysia’s appeal as a preferred destination for Indian tourists.

“The introduction of free visa entry in December 2023 has proven to be a transformative initiative, driving a significant increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Malaysia,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Malaysia, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing. “This policy has opened up new travel opportunities and played a key role in this remarkable growth.”

In response to the surge, 2024 saw the launch of numerous new routes from India, including Indigo Airlines, which introduced direct daily flights to Penang earlier this year and to Langkawi starting this month on top of its existing routes to Kuala Lumpur.

“The increased connectivity from India helps to further strengthen Malaysia as a choice destination, especially in the lead-up to the Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” the minister stated.

Malaysia’s recognition as the Best MICE Destination 2024 in the Indian market has further solidified its reputation, making it a preferred choice for Indian corporations to host Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). This seamless integration of business and leisure tourism enhances Malaysia’s overall appeal.

In 2025, Malaysia is poised to build on this year’s successes by enhancing connectivity, developing tailored tourism products, and deepening collaborations with industry partners.

As the nation prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, it remains dedicated to providing Indian tourists with unforgettable experiences and solidifying its status as their preferred travel destination.

The new Indigo flights bring the total number of direct flights from India to Malaysia to an impressive 246, marking a significant step in bolstering tourist arrivals for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.