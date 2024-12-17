Banyan Tree opens rainforest resort

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2024: Opening in April 2025, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree will offer nature-inspired stays just a short drive from Singapore’s city centre.

Located in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve (Singapore’s integrated wildlife and nature destination), the 4.6-hectare resort provides access to zoological parks such as Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and the upcoming Rainforest Wild.

Photo credit: Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree.

The 338-room resort unlocks exclusive wildlife experiences across the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. From early morning visits to Bird Paradise through the Wild Walk programme, where guests can observe the birds at their most active and interact with the keepers, to the Wild ZooDay Camp — an immersive guided tour for children at Singapore Zoo. In addition, resort guests will benefit from special rates on park entry and signature programmes.