West Air starts Lhasa-Singapore flights

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2024: Chinese low-cost airline West Air will launch a new Lhasa-Chongqing-Singapore route starting Christmas Day, 25 December.

The opening of the route with a transit stop in Chongqing will promote cultural exchanges between Western China and Singapore. It is also the first international route to be added since the official renaming of Lhasa Gongga International Airport.

Photo credit: West Air.

The airline will deploy an Airbus A319 on the route, offering three round-trip flights per week.

The outbound flight PN6425 departs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from Lhasa at 1740 and arrives in Chongqing at 2030. The flight departs Chongqing at 2250 (2300 Monday) and arrives in Singapore at 0355 on the following day

The return flight PN6426, operates on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, departing from Singapore at 0455 and arriving in Chongqing at 0940. The flight departs Chongqing at 1220 and arrives in Lhasa at 1520.

Lhasa, known as the “City of Sunshine,” is the “spiritual home” of many travellers. Its rich religious culture and historical sites give it an atmosphere of tranquillity and mystery. The magnificent Potala Palace, the lofty Tanggula Mountains, and the crystal-blue Namtso Lake attract tourists worldwide. The new route builds a “two-way bridge” between the snowy plateau and the tropical island.

Following the implementation of the China-Singapore Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement introduced on 9 February 2024, ordinary passport holders can now embark on a “just-go” journey between China and Singapore.

Special fares launch route

To celebrate the Lhasa-Singapore route launch, West Air has introduced special fares.

Lhasa-Singapore round-trip tickets sell at RMB1,888 (tax included), and Chongqing-Singapore round-trip tickets are as low as RMB1,499 (tax included).

One-way fares to Singapore start at RMB350 (excluding tax), and fares from Singapore start at SGD 70 (excluding tax).

About West Air

As a subsidiary of HNA Airlines, West Air has expanded its international routes using Chongqing as a major hub. Since 2016, the airline has launched direct routes from Chongqing to Singapore, Phuket, Osaka, Mandalay, Jeju, Bangkok, and Hanoi,