BUSAN, 2 December 2024: The MICE industry is one of the many contributors to environmental degradation. The air and ground travel that brings visitors to MICE events around the world contributes to carbon emissions, while the waste generated at MICE events is another major pollution factor. Recognizing these issues and understanding the need for sustainability, Busan and the BTO CVB are striving to operate MICE events in ways that align with ESG management principles. The goal of Busan’s sustainable MICE approach is to prepare environmentally-responsible events, while maximizing community participation and overall impact. Fulfilling social responsibilities during MICE events and reporting the effectiveness of ESG at MICE events are also key objectives.

In 2022, the “2022 Busan Sustainable MICE Event Management Guidelines” were released, capturing the attention of the MICE industry. These guidelines offer a range of useful measures for protecting the environment while hosting successful MICE events. The guidelines provide detailed examples and recommendations to assist companies that may encounter challenges when establishing ESG strategies and goals for events, as well as assistance in preparing operational manuals. As they are presented in a checklist format, the guidelines list key considerations for sustainability practices, tailored to those involved in events, enhancing their usability. Practices include selecting eco-friendly accommodations within walking distance as the official lodging, minimizing food waste and carbon emissions, and using reusable materials in exhibition halls.

In line with agreements made with MICE businesses, government offices, and other companies, the BTO CVB held a sustainability management declaration ceremony and conducted environmental campaigns. In addition, the BTO CVB is actively conducting sessions for MICE companies in Busan on ESG management through initiatives such as MICE Alliance Day and meetings with the Busan MICE Alliance (BMA).

During COSPAR 2024, which was held from July 13 to 21, the BTO CVB set up a tourism promotion booth made of recyclable timber. This eco-friendly booth was also reused during IGC 2024 in August, promoting “paperless conferences.” The IT services provided were instrumental in reducing paper usage and also contributed to a high level of participant satisfaction. Efforts to operate a waste-free booth continued at the 27th IAVE, which was held in Busan on October 22. In this way, Busan and the BTO CVB have consistently demonstrated a proactive model for eco-friendly MICE events.

With the hope of establishing itself as a MICE city known for sustainable growth, Busan — at the forefront of the MICE industry — will continue to strive to make all visits to the marine city truly memorable. See you in Busan.

