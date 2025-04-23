Agoda celebrates 20 years with birthday discounts

Bangkok, 24 April 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda celebrates its 20th anniversary on 19 May by running a sales campaign with global discounts of up to 60% off between 7 to 20 May and up to 70% on 21 May.

Founded in 2005 with its headquarters in Singapore and an operational base in Bangkok, Agoda has grown into a global travel marketplace and a prominent tech employer in APAC.

Photo credit: Agoda.

Over the years, Agoda has expanded its offerings from Southeast Asian hotels to a global digital platform with over 5 million hotels and holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and over 360,000 activities and experiences.

Agoda records over 2 billion user interactions daily. These can be anything from clicking or scrolling to selecting a filter option to find the perfect stay.

Agoda handles 1 trillion price checks daily to find the best possible deals in accommodation, flights, and activities for its customers.

Agoda runs over a thousand experiments daily to improve the user experience.

According to Data. AI, the Agoda mobile app has been downloaded more than 87 million times, making it the most downloaded OTA app in APAC outside of China.

Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern shared: “As we celebrate Agoda’s 20th Birthday, we can proudly say that Agoda has truly become one of Asia Pacific’s preferred travel marketplaces. Agoda’s success comes from building a true tech company at scale. A piece of Silicon Valley in APAC. It’s a story of relentless focus on pricing and a deep understanding of Asian cultures.”

The 20th Birthday sale, with discounts of up to 60% between 7 and 20 May and up to 70% on 21 May, will run on Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app.