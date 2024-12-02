Air India names GSA in NZ and Fiji

GURUGRAM, India, 3 December 2024: Air India has announced the appointment of Airline Rep Services (a division of the CVFR Travel Group) as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for passenger business in New Zealand and Fiji.

Airline Rep Services will oversee reservations and ticketing, support marketing efforts, and provide passenger sales support in the two sales regions on behalf of Air India.

The collaboration will help to strengthen passenger traffic, feeding into Air India’s flights to and from Australia, Singapore and beyond.

CVFR Travel Group CEO Ram Chhabra said: “We are truly honoured to represent Air India, bringing the airline’s extensive route network and fast-transforming passenger experience closer to travellers in the regions.”

Air India operates 17 weekly flights from Australia to India and 60 weekly from Singapore to India. The airline offers convenient connections to destinations in the UK, Europe, and North America via its hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The airline has started receiving deliveries from its record-setting aircraft orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, including its Airbus A350 and A320 aircraft.