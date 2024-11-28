Cathay ready for three-runway system

HONG KONG, 29 November 2024: Cathay Pacific welcomes the commissioning of the Hong Kong International Airport’s Three-Runway System, which will mark a new phase of growth and development for the Hong Kong aviation hub.

In a press statement released earlier this week, Cathay said it was “proud to support the continued development of its home hub, with the Group’s airlines reaching 100% of pre-pandemic flights from January 2025.”

Cathay Pacific and HK Express will continue adding more flights and destinations for their customers. The two airlines plan to operate passenger services to 100 destinations worldwide within 2025, a meaningful milestone for the Cathay Group.

As Hong Kong’s flagship airline group, Cathay is firmly committed to the city’s long-term growth and development. This is exemplified by the Group’s commitment to invest more than HKD100 billion in investments over the next seven years.

The investment includes orders for ​ over 100 new-generation aircraft, world-leading cabin interiors and lounges, and digital and sustainability leadership. This reflects our strong commitment to boosting air travel and cargo capacity, elevating customer experience, and strengthening the Hong Kong international aviation hub.

Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “Introducing the Three-Runway System will be a landmark moment for Hong Kong, one that ushers in a new era of possibilities for our home hub and its aviation industry. On behalf of Cathay, I would like to congratulate the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Airport Authority Hong Kong for this significant achievement.

“I am particularly pleased that the successful completion of Cathay’s rebuild coincides with the opening of the Three-Runway System. We can now truly put the pandemic behind us and firmly focus on the future.

“Our confidence in the long-term prospects of our home hub is as resolute as ever. As we look ahead to the many exciting opportunities that the Three-Runway System will provide, we are eager to continue doing our part to elevate Hong Kong’s status as a world-leading international aviation hub, connecting Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and the world.”