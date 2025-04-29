BANGKOK 30 April 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, unveils an exclusive opening offer at its newest property, Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi, which opened on 1 April 2025 in the central Thailand province.

Designed for modern travellers seeking comfort, convenience and elevated essentials, this stylish new hotel invites guests to discover Ratchaburi’s rich cultural charm while enjoying limited-time rates, elevated perks, and Centara’s signature warm hospitality.

From now until 31 May 2025, guests booking stays until 30 June 2025 can take advantage of its “The Heart of Ratchaburi: Exclusive Opening Offer”, featuring special rates starting from THB1,500 per night. This limited-time promotion includes daily breakfast for two, hotel credit equal to 15% of the daily room rate redeemable for drinks and dining during the stay, and the added flexibility of early check-in and late check-out. Guests will also receive welcome drinks upon arrival, while CentaraThe1 members earn triple points during their stay — new members can sign up for free at www.centarathe1.com for even more privileges.

With 69 rooms and suites, Thai and Western dining featuring locally sourced ingredients at Terra Bar & Café, and modern meeting and event spaces, Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi offers a contemporary city-centre retreat for couples, families, and business travellers just moments from iconic landmarks such as the Ratchaburi National Museum, Wat Mahathat Worawihan, and the striking Ruesi Khao Ngu Cave.

To discover more about Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi and take advantage of this special opening offer, please visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-life/cwr/cwr-opening.