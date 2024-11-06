Vietjet reports gains in Q3/2024

HONG KONG, 7 November 2024: Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported robust business performance for the first nine months of 2024.

In the first nine months of 2024, Vietjet transported over 19.6 million passengers on 104,000 flights, increasing by more than 6% and 2% YoY, respectively. The airline welcomed over 2.54 million international passengers, representing a rise of 9.1% YoY.

During the same period, Vietjet reported air transport revenue and consolidated revenue of VND51.7 trillion (HKD15.8 billion) and VND52.2 trillion (HKD15.9 billion), respectively, growing by 32% and 19% YoY. Separate and consolidated after-tax profit reached VND1.13 trillion (HKD340 million) and VND1.4 trillion (HKD430 million), respectively, seeing leaps of 884% and 564% YoY.

As of 30 September 2024, Vietjet’s total assets reached nearly VND94 trillion (HKD28.8 billion), with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25 and a liquidity ratio of 1.4, considered safe levels in the aviation industry.

Vietjet’s fleet comprises 85 aircraft, achieving an average seat utilisation rate of 87% and a technical reliability rate of 99.7%. The airline operates 155 routes, of which 112 are international routes.

The airline has launched new direct services to China, India, Australia and Laos, among others, while boosting flight frequencies on many other routes to Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and more. The Hong Kong-Da Nang route has operated daily since 27 October 2024, up from four weekly flights, while the Hong Kong-Phu Quoc route has also transitioned to daily service, increasing from three flights per week. Vietjet is the first airline to fly directly from Hong Kong to Phu Quoc, opening the gateway for Hong Kong citizens to explore Vietnam’s largest island, which uniquely offers a visa exemption for stays of up to 30 days.

With a comprehensive flight network and strong passenger growth, Vietjet welcomed its 200 millionth passenger in Q3/2024, marking a significant milestone in its journey to connect Vietnam with the world and bring the world closer to Vietnam, promoting tourism, trade, and bilateral investment between Vietnam and other nations.