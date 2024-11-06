A350-1000 joins Ethiopian’s fleet

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2024: Ethiopia’s national flag carrier and largest Airbus operator in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines, has taken delivery of its first of four A350-1000 from Airbus in Toulouse, France.

The first to be operated by an African-based operator, the A350-1000 will enable Ethiopian Airlines to enhance its premium service on key destinations, including Washington DC, London, Paris, and Frankfurt.

Photo credit: Airbus

To date, Ethiopian Airlines operates a fleet of 21 A350 Family aircraft. In the coming years, 14 additional A350 aircraft, including 11 A350-900 and three additional A350-1000, will join the airline’s fleet.

With a total capacity of 395 seats, the A350-1000 will increase Ethiopian Airlines’ passenger capacity and provide enhanced passenger experience in the largest business class cabin in the airline’s fleet.

Ethiopian Airlines will also introduce Airbus’ new HBCplus satcom connectivity solution, offering seamless, high-speed gate-to-gate connectivity.

The A350 is considered the long-range leader in the 300- to 410-seat category and the quietest twin-aisle aircraft in the sky. Its noise footprint is reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation.

By the end of September 2024, 1,340 A350s had been ordered by 60 customers worldwide.

The A350-1000 boasts a revolutionary design with innovative aerodynamics and a carbon-fibre fuselage powered by the fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, ensuring a quieter, smoother journey for long-haul travel.

Based on the airline’s ambitious Vision 2035 plan, Ethiopian Airlines will welcome three additional A350-1000 aircraft in the upcoming months.