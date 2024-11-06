EVA Air boosts flights to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2024: Taipei-Bangkok is one of the busiest airline routes in Asia, and it will get busier when EVA Air adds four more weekly flights from January to March 2025.

According to websites monitoring advance airline timetables, the airline has scheduled 28 flights weekly between Taipei Taoyuan and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport using the 333-seat Boeing 777-300. That increases to 32 flights weekly with the addition of four flights weekly from 15 January to 29 March 2025 using an Airbus A330-300 with 309 seats.

EVA Air competes on the Bangkok route with China Airlines, which offers 28 weekly flights; THAI, 21 flights; Thai Vietjet, 21 flights; and Starlux, w14 flights. The additional four weekly Eva Air flights to Bangkok are identified in an advance timetable.

Flight schedule

Flight BR211 departs Taipei (TPE) at 0825 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1135.

Flight BR212 departs Bangkok at 1250 and arrives in Taipei at 1720.