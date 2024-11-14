AAPA assembly checks out future-proofing

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei Darussalam, 15 November 2024: Leaders of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) gathered for the 68th Assembly of Presidents in Brunei Darussalam to discuss the future of aviation under the theme “Jetting into 2050: Future Proofing Asian Aviation”.

Airline leaders were optimistic, as regional air travel and cargo growth continues to surpass the global industry’s growth while load factors remain steadfastly strong.

Reflecting the collective priorities and shared resolve of Asian airline leaders, the Assembly of Presidents today passed a series of resolutions covering sustainability, aviation safety and the streamlining of regulations.

Airlines are firmly committed to reducing their carbon footprint. With extreme weather events rising, airline leaders are only too aware of the risks to aviation safety from climate change. With Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in short supply, AAPA believes that a multi-prong strategy in line with the ICAO net zero emissions reduction roadmap, is critical to meeting the industry’s net zero emissions target.

The Assembly passed a resolution calling on governments, suppliers, air navigation service providers and airlines to deploy all aspects of the ICAO roadmap, namely SAF, breakthrough technology, CORSIA offsets and operational efficiency, in pursuing the net zero emissions by 2050 goal.

In particular, SAF produced by co-processing sustainable feedstock together with crude fossil fuel in conventional aviation fuel refineries, is a cost-effective way to stimulate SAF supply. Airlines and fuel suppliers could give impetus to the transition to SAF with co-processed SAF being made available at airports immediately.

“Every new generation of aircraft and engine delivers 15-20% more fuel efficiency. The acceleration of plans for carbon-friendly aircraft and propulsion systems is an effective pathway to the common goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, starting with short-haul aircraft that currently account for some 28% of industry emissions. With delays in the delivery of new-generation aircraft, airlines are extending the use of older equipment. A strategy prioritising technology alongside SAF, is a surer route to carbon neutrality than one over-reliant on SAF,” said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon.

Aviation safety remains the top priority of all airlines. The Assembly adopted a resolution calling for civil aviation authorities, aviation safety agencies, and airlines to work closely together to share best practices through data analysis to mitigate risks such as loss of control in flight. The resolution also called on all stakeholders to support adopting safety measures that address the most critical risk categories identified in the Asia Pacific region.

“The Assembly welcomed the results and recommendations of the safety culture survey conducted by the Flight Safety Foundation, as aviation safety is about promoting a proactive safety culture, leveraging data and sharing best practices to improve performance,” Menon noted.

The Assembly of Presidents acknowledged that supply chain disruptions and air space closures are leading to more flight diversions, delays, and cancellations, while also inhibiting future growth. Such issues, including component failures and labour shortages, impeded schedule reliability. Conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis have resulted in airspace closures, exacerbating the situation. Knee-jerk reactions by some governments target only the symptoms of failure while burdening airlines with more cost and complexity.

A third resolution called on governments to refrain from introducing unilateral measures that would disproportionately inconvenience the travelling public and increase the cost burden on the airline industry. Greater recognition of aviation’s value to the global economy and closer collaboration among governments, industry, and service providers needed to streamline protocols for international travel.

Menon concluded, “The outlook for the region’s airlines is broadly positive, given the sustained demand for air travel and a strong rebound in trade activity. It is a remarkable recovery on key metrics, considering air transport ground to an almost complete standstill for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic 2020. This is also a timely testament to the industry’s endurance and longevity as we commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the ICAO Chicago Convention in 2024. By keeping the travelling public and the economies we serve at the core of our strategy, the industry is well positioned to tackle upcoming challenges and pursue sustainable growth in the years ahead.”