Five urban hikes in Asia

SINGAPORE, 15 November 2024: Digital travel platform Agoda introduces five urban hikes across Asia, offering travellers a chance to experience the perfect blend of city life and nature.

The hikes, ranging from family-friendly to more challenging trails, provide an unmatched perspective on some of Asia’s most dynamic cities.

Photo credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board. Hong Kong’s Dragon’s Back.

Whether it’s Elephant Hill in Taipei, with its stunning views of the Taipei 101, or Hong Kong’s famous Dragon Back, active travellers are in for a treat when embarking on these city hike adventures.

Agoda Senior Vice President, Supply Andrew Smith said: “Asia is special to have so many incredible hike routes right in the heart of these popular cities. The five highlighted hikes are just a sample of the many breathtaking city trails the continent has to offer. Adventurous travelers will want to try them all and thankfully Agoda helps make travel affordable with great value deals on over 4.5 million properties globally.”

Five city hikes

Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve offers a distinctive trekking experience through a tropical rainforest in the city centre. The trail is relatively easy, with well-marked paths and informative signboards about the local flora and fauna, making it a great choice for families and nature enthusiasts.

Elephant Hill in Taipei offers a short (40-minute trek) but rewarding climb that is moderately challenging. The well-maintained trail provides stunning views of Taipei’s skyline, including the famous Taipei 101. It’s an ideal spot for those looking to enjoy a quick escape into nature without straying far from the city.

In Singapore, the Southern Ridges trail offers a moderate hike through interconnected parks and gardens. Spanning 10 km, this trail provides a lush green corridor amidst the urban environment, with highlights including the Henderson Waves bridge and panoramic city views.

Namsan in Seoul presents a slightly more challenging hike, leading to the N Seoul Tower. The trail is popular among locals and tourists alike, offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural landmarks. Depending on the desired difficulty level, several routes are available.

Finally, Hong Kong’s Dragon’s Back is a favourite for its breathtaking views of the coastline and the South China Sea. This moderately challenging hike is known for its undulating ridges and scenic vistas, providing a rewarding experience for those willing to tackle its ups and downs.

