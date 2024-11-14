ANA hires Travelport to display NDC content

SINGAPORE, 15 November 2024: Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for travel suppliers worldwide, and Japan’s All Nippon Airways have signed a multi-source content distribution agreement that includes New Distribution Capability (NDC) content and servicing.

Travelport is the first global distribution system (GDS) to confirm an NDC distribution agreement with the airline. Travelport and ANA are actively collaborating to make ANA’s NDC content available via Travelport+, targeting a completion date in mid-year 2025.

“Travelport has been a valued partner of ANA for many years due to our productive collaboration that enhances our modern retailing approach so we can provide exceptional experiences for our travellers,” said ANA Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Keiji Omae. “As we advance our NDC strategy, I am confident that Travelport can play a crucial role in helping us expand our reach and simplify the booking and servicing process as agents and travellers shop for our best offers.”

Travelport and ANA have deepened their long-standing relationship to ensure that Travelport-connected agencies will continue to have simplified access to ANA’s wide range of product offerings, including ancillary services.

“This pivotal agreement confirms that agencies using Travelport+ will be able to access relevant, personalised, and enriched multi-source content from ANA, which means travellers are presented with more choice among ANA’s best offers and fares,” said Travelport Global Head of Air Partners Damian Hickey.