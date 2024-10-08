Trip.com’s YOYO recruits island friends

SHANGHAI, 9 October 2024: Trip.com Group and Zhoushan Municipal Development and Reform Commission have jointly launched the “Hello Zhoushan” x Trip.com Group YOYO-themed series to support the economic and cultural enrichment of China’s islands while elevating Zhoushan’s tourism profile on the global stage.

As part of the broader “Hello Zhoushan” initiative launched in 2023, Zhoushan, a picturesque archipelago in China, has adopted the strategy of “one island, one product, one policy.”

This approach aims to boost living standards and enhance community well-being through high-quality tourism development. By blending natural beauty with sustainable practices, Zhoushan seeks to create a distinct cultural tourism experience unique to the islands.

In 2024, Zhoushan marks the second anniversary of this ambitious project. To strengthen international collaboration and expand its circle of “island friends,” it has launched the “Hello Zhoushan” x Trip.com Group YOYO cartoon series on the Trip.com app and social platforms.

The colourful logos symbolise the distinct beauty of each island in Zhoushan and YOYO’s adventurous spirit and love for discovering new destinations.

Inspired by various travel themes and scenarios, YOYO is depicted in a playful array of cartoon images. As the first official “Friend of the Island,” YOYO leads global partners on a journey to explore the depths of the East China Sea, greeting each island and unveiling various activities — from local cuisine and sports to sea fishing and camping.

The collaboration between Trip.com Group and Zhoushan will focus on three key objectives: increasing brand visibility, driving customer traffic, and boosting consumer spending.

The goal is to enhance the visibility of Zhoushan’s island tourism by launching the joint “Hello Zhoushan” x Trip.com Group YOYO brand globally, along with a series of creative online marketing campaigns and offline events like an island food search. International travellers can also further discover its offerings through innovative ads on the Trip.com app.

This partnership also aims to expand Zhongshan’s reach and popularity among young people, professionals, and tourists through targeted promotions to the Gen Z market and community activities across all four seasons of the year.

Looking ahead, Trip.com Group plans to leverage resources from the Tourism Industry Alliance and its global partners to bring more corporate brands on board with the “Hello Zhoushan” initiative. By expanding its network and infusing fresh momentum into Zhoushan’s island tourism, Trip.com Group aims to drive transformative growth and elevate the region’s tourism landscape.