TA Network powers ICE Holidays’ GStay

SINGAPORE, 25 October 2024: ICE Holidays, a leading B2B travel wholesaler in Malaysia, has launched the GStay Hotel & Tour portal to attract a more diverse customer segment and adapt to industry trends.

GStay will ultimately drive growth and loyalty with greater revenue opportunities through up-selling and cross-selling. Powered by Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network), ICE Holidays can quickly adopt technology to jump-start its global connectivity with suppliers and customers, foster stronger online collaborations with its travel operators, and use an efficient inventory and booking management platform.

ICE Holidays Managing Director Mita Lim Swee Kok commented: “We have watched TA Network grow in technical competence and sophistication over the years, providing impactful and cost-effective FIT and packaging solutions for us to leverage on our strong franchise and branding to expand our travel business. Our partnership with TA Network fits our goals to continually expand innovation, support, and travel partnerships throughout the Asia Pacific area.”

The technology collaboration provides ICE Holidays access to TA Network’s multi-faceted digital solutions, such as Hotel Switch Integration. This powerful plug-in simplifies connectivity and contracting with leading hotels.

“We are thrilled to support ICE Holidays in launching GStay, a robust white-label portal tailored to meet the needs of their travel partners,” said TA Network managing partner Josef Foo. “By integrating our advanced technology and extensive distribution network, we are confident that GStay will drive significant growth and operational efficiency for ICE Holidays and their partners”.